The US is imposing new sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK. The measures are scheduled to go into effect on or around August 22, according to the State Department."The United States...determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) that the government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law, or has used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Wednesday.The State Department's announcement comes after officials told NBC News that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had signed off on a determination that once again accused Russia of poisoning Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK, in March, claiming it violated international law.That determination triggered new sanctions on Russia, according to NBC.Western countries have been quick to place blame on Moscow over the poisoning, disregarding the absence of proof that would implicate the Kremlin in the crime. Russia has denied having any part in the attack and has offered its full cooperation in the investigation.The first tranche of sanctions would reportedly ban licenses for the export of sensitive national security goods to Russia, the NBC report said. In the past, such exports are said to have included items like electronic devices and components, as well as test and calibration equipment for avionics. These kinds of exports have previously been allowed on a case-by-case basis.