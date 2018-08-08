#تمنراست

لجنة وزارية مشتركة للمتابعة الميدانية بعد مخلفات الأمطار الأخيرة pic.twitter.com/smgr5FzmuX — Télévision Algérienne-المؤسسة العمومية للتلفزيون (@AlgerienneTv) August 7, 2018



At least 5 people died after floods hit the province of Tamanrasset in southern Algeria last week.In Guezzam, a town close to the border with Niger, recorded 53 mm of rain in 24 hours to 05 August.APS said that the Governor of Tamanrasset, Djilali Doumi, announced several measures to help families affected by the flooding including the distribution of food parcels, tents and blankets.