This is according to ghost hunter expert Gary Parsons of the Plymouth Paranormal Investigators (PPI), who says they have received a "major spike" in the number of calls during the past two months.Some people have even been afraid to enter their own homes.The team of ghost hunters at Plymouth Paranormal Investigators have been in the ghostly business for years and use highly specialised technical equipment to find answers to the unexplained, and free homeowners from unwelcome spirits.We use a number of items to communicate with energies and especially our Huff Wonder Box. It is designed to search out unexplained orb lights, eerie voices, and deadly spirits."On a recent house investigation, my body was taken over by a dead priest and refused to leave until it was ordered to leave by my colleague Amanda Oriana."The PPI attend haunted locations across the UK, and take part in professional paranormal investigations.The team have a Dartmoor Mini Bus tour coming up on the August 18, and investigating eerie sites in the early hours of the morning, and a mediumship evening with Sarah MacNeill, on Friday, August 17, at the George Inn, Plympton.If anyone believes they are experiencing a haunting or other paranormal phenomena you can contact their Facebook pages for help.