© Photo by AFP



NATO has launched a probe into the deaths of some 15 Afghan police officers who were killed in a US air strike in eastern Afghanistan.Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, confirmed the incident saying that over nine police officers were killed and 14 more injured during the aerial bombardment of the Azra district of the province."We are looking into the matter further," said Resolute Support spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Martin O'Donnell.In July, Fourteen members of a family, including three children, were killed in an airstrike in the northern Afghanistan province of Kunduz.The deaths occurred in the Chahar Dara district during a battle against the Taliban involving US and Afghan airstrikes, according to reports.