Israeli fighter jet
The Israeli Air Force carried out several low altitude mock raids along the Lebanese-Syrian border, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the source, the Israeli warplanes were seen flying from the Nabatieh Governorate towards the Beqa'a Valley of Lebanon before flying close to the Rif Dimashq Governorate of Syria.

While the Israeli warplanes did not cross into Syria, the Syrian air defenses were put on high alert, as this is the route Israel typically takes to attack government and military installations.

The Israeli Air Force often conducts these raids over parts of Lebanon where Hezbollah is most active.

The mock raids can go as far north as the Hermel District in northeast Lebanon, which also borders the Syrian city of Al-Qusayr where Hezbollah is also active.