It's oozing onto the street at Schaefer Highway between Oakwood Boulevard and I-75. Melvindale police and officials from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department investigated the substance, and the road was shut down."They want the whole road shut down right now until we can figure out exactly what's going on," a Melvindale police officer said at the scene.Marathon told Melvindale police the substance has nothing to do with the refinery.A mysterious substance has been found coming out of the ground in Melvindale, and nobody can seem to figure out from where it is.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has been notified of the situation. The substance was sent for testing. The investigation is ongoing.That's really weird indeed. Two weeks in a row, the same strange event at this exact same place near a refinery...