CNN media reporter Brian Stelter on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of leading a "hate movement" against establishment media reporters.Discussing the Trump supporters who heckled CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Tuesday evening before Trump's rally in Tampa, Florida, Stelter told CNNI's Hala Gorani, "I think what we are increasingly seeing from the president and his aides and his allies is a hate movement against the American press.""When you look at the behavior around Jim Acosta and some of the other reporter at these rallies, you really do see a hate movement," he insisted."He's treating the press corps as his opponent because it's convenient and creates a... perceived enemy for him to attack," Stelter said. "That really is a hate movement and the results are what we see at these rallies. And because he's holding rallies more and more often, we are seeing it more and more often."