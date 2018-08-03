© Unknown



Jim Acosta walked out of a stormy White House briefing after press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not contradict Donald Trump by saying that that the "press are not the enemy of the people."began his line of questioning by saying thatBut Sanders would not swallow the bait, stating thatbut before she could get any further, Acosta began to ask another follow-up.She then reminded Acosta that she is the first White House press secretary to require security protection, and brought up the press decision to use a comedian during the annual White House correspondents' dinner, Michelle Wolff, who dedicated a significant part of her set to jabbing at Sanders.said Sanders.Having tried to interject several times during Sanders' answer, at least some of which she appears to have made notes for in advance, Acosta insisted again that Sanders refute the enemy line, which she refused.While the 90-minute briefing was less than ten minutes away from wrapping up anyway,The old quote came to the fore again after Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president, said earlier on Thursday that the press was "not the enemy," as well as insisting she was against controversial family separations for illegal migrants.The US president later downplayed Ivanka's supposed act of defiance, tweeting that she "correctly said no" to the question if all the media were enemies of the people, but addingThere is little doubt that the line, when originally uttered, was primarily reserved for Acosta's employer (along with the "failing" New York Times) and the political correspondent has done well to focus much of the anger on himself recently, including at a Trump rally in Florida, where he performed a piece-to-camera in front of a crowd of MAGA supporters baying for his blood.