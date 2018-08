© Chuck Carter, NRAO/AUI/NSF



A mysterious large object is floating around outside our solar system and researchers aren't sure exactly what it is - although it could be a rogue planet.In the first radio-telescope detection of a planetary-mass object beyond our solar systemIt doesn't appear to orbit a parent star, however, and is only 20 light-years away from Earth."This object is right at the boundary between a planet and a brown dwarf, or 'failed star,' and is giving us some surprises that can potentially help us understand magnetic processes on both stars and planets," study lead astronomer Melodie Kao said A brown dwarf is an object too large to be a planet, but isn't big enough to sustain the nuclear fusion of hydrogen in its core that is vital to stars.. Its temperature is also far cooler than the sun, at 825 degrees Celsius. It also has a strong magnetic field, 200 times the strength of Jupiter.The researchers were able to pick up on the object's magnetic activity using a powerful radio astronomy observatory called the Very Large Array, a National Science Foundation facility in New Mexico.The methods used suggest the researchers may have "a new way of detecting exoplanets, including the elusive rogue ones not orbiting a parent star," researcher Gregg Hallinan said.