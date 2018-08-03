SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West: Why It's Still Relevant Today
Science & Technology
Mysterious gigantic rogue planet seen moving outside our solar system
RT
Fri, 03 Aug 2018 14:54 UTC
In the first radio-telescope detection of a planetary-mass object beyond our solar system, astronomers have found the strange celestial body has 12.7 times the mass of Jupiter. It doesn't appear to orbit a parent star, however, and is only 20 light-years away from Earth.
"This object is right at the boundary between a planet and a brown dwarf, or 'failed star,' and is giving us some surprises that can potentially help us understand magnetic processes on both stars and planets," study lead astronomer Melodie Kao said.
A brown dwarf is an object too large to be a planet, but isn't big enough to sustain the nuclear fusion of hydrogen in its core that is vital to stars.
The object, which has been named SIMP J01365663+0933473, was first detected in 2016, but was thought to be a brown dwarf. The latest data reveals it's younger than first thought at a relatively youthful 200 million years old, and its mass is smaller, so it could be classified as a planet. Its temperature is also far cooler than the sun, at 825 degrees Celsius. It also has a strong magnetic field, 200 times the strength of Jupiter.
The researchers were able to pick up on the object's magnetic activity using a powerful radio astronomy observatory called the Very Large Array, a National Science Foundation facility in New Mexico.
The methods used suggest the researchers may have "a new way of detecting exoplanets, including the elusive rogue ones not orbiting a parent star," researcher Gregg Hallinan said.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West: Why It's Still Relevant Today
Latest News
- Chicago Columnist concedes after attending Trump speech: 'Dems don't have anyone who can touch him' in 2020
- Extreme heat forecast to bake southern and western Europe; thermometers could reach up to 48C in Spain
- What you don't know about the Manchester bomber 'rescued from Libya' by the Royal Navy
- Haunting, 'life-threatening haboob' completely envelops Phoenix, AZ
- The 'glamorous childfree life' is not the reality for most childless women
- US House Majority leader calls for Twitter CEO to face public hearing over shadow banning of conservative accounts
- Flash flood in canyon kills five in Corsica, France
- Four mathematicians are awarded the Fields Medal
- UN Report: Russia's mission in Central African Republic is UN-approved to restore operations of the government's military
- Texas serial killer: Bullied cop made a hit list and started killing his bullies
- Flash floods barrel through Austrian villages following heavy rain
- Zimbabwe election chaos: Police crackdown on opposition and raid MDC headquarters
- Cop found guilty of assault for violent attack against a 17 y.o. chained to a hospital bed
- Mysterious gigantic rogue planet seen moving outside our solar system
- Why recent rumors of a US/Australia attack on Iran are bunk, and wishful thinking on the part of US warmongers
- Flashback: That quote: Donald Trump's revealing comment on 'American exceptionalism'
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- Trump's art of the deal will not work on Iran - they will hold out until Trump gives up on theatrics and makes real concessions
- Censored media reports: US used Hiroshima atomic bomb victims as 'guinea pigs', survivor tells RT
- Trump supporter Senator Rand Paul to visit Moscow
- UN Report: Russia's mission in Central African Republic is UN-approved to restore operations of the government's military
- Why recent rumors of a US/Australia attack on Iran are bunk, and wishful thinking on the part of US warmongers
- Flashback: That quote: Donald Trump's revealing comment on 'American exceptionalism'
- Trump's art of the deal will not work on Iran - they will hold out until Trump gives up on theatrics and makes real concessions
- Trump supporter Senator Rand Paul to visit Moscow
- Russian military police deployed to border with Israeli-occupied Golan Heights - coordinated with Israel, according to Israeli embassy
- What will enable Trump to do the correct thing and pull out of Afghanistan?
- US Senate overwhelmingly supports another $708 billion in military spending
- In absence of collusion prosecutors charge Paul Manafort with 'crimes against fashion'
- The long sordid and violent history of US intervention and pillaging of Afghanistan
- Russia taking steps to prepare for "perfect storm" in global economy
- Damning: James Comey and Andrew McCabe set out to destroy Iraq War veteran turned FBI agent who informed them of widespread FBI corruption
- Protests erupt in Iran over country's economic problems
- Saudi-led coalition mercilessly bombs Yemen hospital killing 52, injuring over 100
- Italy's interior minister scapegoated over divisive immigration policies
- Philippines won't stop buying Russian arms over US pressure - FM
- Behind closed doors, intel officials are for shutting out Brennan and Clapper
- George Galloway: UK Labour cruising towards a split over Israel-Palestine
- Netanyahu boldly threatens Tehran with 'all Israel's arms' if key waterway off Yemen is blocked
- Trump thanks Kim for sending home remains of US soldiers, a promise to meet soon
- Chicago Columnist concedes after attending Trump speech: 'Dems don't have anyone who can touch him' in 2020
- What you don't know about the Manchester bomber 'rescued from Libya' by the Royal Navy
- The 'glamorous childfree life' is not the reality for most childless women
- US House Majority leader calls for Twitter CEO to face public hearing over shadow banning of conservative accounts
- Texas serial killer: Bullied cop made a hit list and started killing his bullies
- Zimbabwe election chaos: Police crackdown on opposition and raid MDC headquarters
- Cop found guilty of assault for violent attack against a 17 y.o. chained to a hospital bed
- Censored media reports: US used Hiroshima atomic bomb victims as 'guinea pigs', survivor tells RT
- Israeli navy demonstrates psychotic 'tenderness' in boarding of Gaza Freedom flotilla
- Poll finds almost 40% of Russians believe vegetarian diet bad is bad for health
- UN Mission arrives at Golan Heights border via Syria - 1st time in 7 years
- Self-exiled, self-styled Russian 'performance artist' placed in disciplinary cell in French prison
- Washington's funding to support Afghan irrigation 'helped' poppy cultivation - watchdog
- Tokyo Medical University caught tampering with exam results to 'keep women out'
- Video shows French rappers fighting at airport, parts of terminal shut down
- Wright-Patterson Air Base blames 911 call for false alarm over 'active shooter incident'
- The Dangers of celebrity activists: U2's Bono and the CIA
- Catcallers beware: Bill to fine 'harassment' of women on streets with up to €750 gets the OK by French parliament
- News media works to manufacture consent - don't give it to them
- Mom and son contract 'rat lungworm' after eating raw centipedes at market
- Ancient cities that are still inhabited
- New research shows two populations of 'Hobbits' arose independently on Indonesian island
- 'Groundbreaking' discovery shows nearly half of those buried at Stonehenge were not local people
- America's ancient trade routes revealed
- 2,800-year-old "exceptional" gold jewelry hoard discovered inside burial mound in Kazakhstan mountains
- How Mossad became the world leader in assassinations with over 800 'operations' in the last decade
- Nukes at the bottom of the sea?
- Enigmas of 3000 to 300 BC
- Diaries from 17th Century Japan provide clues to solar cycle and lightning
- Archeologists perplexed by tar decorations scrawled on bones of nomadic woman buried 4,500 ago in Ukraine
- Medieval-era gaming board found in search for Pictish monastery
- 136 ancient tombs discovered in Shandong, China
- The new JFK revelations: What the declassified documents reveal about Cold War history
- Carving of modern bicycle in 2,000 year old temple in India - ancient or added recently?
- Remember that time when the US invaded Russia?
- The history of Ukraine as an artificial state
- Nelson Mandela's legacy hijacked by hypocrite Western leaders like Obama
- Stone tools put early hominids in China 2.1 million years ago - 250k earlier than previously thought
- 'She was different': Body of a 'outcast' found at Chernyakhov settlement burial site
- British propaganda rag slanders the royal Romanov family on the 100th anniversary of their execution
- Four mathematicians are awarded the Fields Medal
- Mysterious gigantic rogue planet seen moving outside our solar system
- Cuprate class of metals known for unique behavior found to carry electrical current in a way never before observed
- Bayer and BASF pursue plant gene editing elsewhere after EU ruling that the technology should be regulated
- Climate change nearly wiped out horses 11,700 years ago
- Europe applies strict regulations to CRISPR crops
- Mysterious radio signals picked up by Canadian observatory
- Has a decades-long investigation finally solved the mysterious disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle?
- Italian scientist suggests life on Mars exists after discovery of subglacial salt lake
- Facebook patent reveals plans to use 'Emotion Detection' to spy on users
- Study: Carbon taxes could cause more food insecurity than climate change itself
- Seminal research shows that fathers pass on more than genetics in their sperm
- Anxiety can run in families: Researchers discover inherited brain activity patterns linked to anxiety
- Is there a limit to the human lifespan?
- The Great Pyramid is a concentrator of electromagnetic energy, says new study
- Weird volcanoes are erupting across the solar system
- Russia's defense testing and development program ignites the imagination, unique in the field
- Newly identified 3D form called the 'scutoid' lets cells pack together without wasting energy
- DowDuPont's own scientists confirm important differences between gene-editing and conventional plant breeding techniques
- Spotless mind? To remember, the brain must actively forget
- Extreme heat forecast to bake southern and western Europe; thermometers could reach up to 48C in Spain
- Haunting, 'life-threatening haboob' completely envelops Phoenix, AZ
- Flash flood in canyon kills five in Corsica, France
- Flash floods barrel through Austrian villages following heavy rain
- Mysterious rumble heard, felt in Norfolk, England
- Hail covers road like snow in Sardinia, Italy
- Heavy rains bring flooding to Grenada
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Arctic bakes and freezes at the same time
- Russian volcano erupts with enormous explosion
- Death Valley, California, breaks own record for hottest month ever recorded
- Boy, 2, killed by several pit bull terriers in Philadelphia
- 14-month-old girl killed by family dog in Victoria, Australia
- Rare waterspout caught on video over Kentucky Lake, Kentucky
- Foot of hail on Highway 22 near Longview, Alberta makes it look like December instead of July
- Lightning strikes ignite 132 more wildfires in British Columbia - Total of 305 across the province
- Lightning bolt kills 4 children, injures 3 others in Yunnan province, China
- More late-season Noctilucent Clouds photographed over Finland and Alaska
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano spews huge ash plume into the sky
- Loud strange booms heard in Maryville, Tennessee
- What's killing the dolphins in France? More than 700 wash up dead over the winter
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is Talking About Racism Racist?
- Mast cell disease & vaccination: Is there increased risk?
- The new science of treating lower back pain
- Studies show ketogenic diet's promising results for all stages of dementia
- SARS: Remember the pandemic that was going to wipe out humanity? We're still here. Aug 1
- Your brain isn't fooled by food portions served on a smaller plate
- Bathing vs showering? Which is better?
- Glucosamine: How it works to heal the body
- The growing epidemic of liver damage and how to keep yours healthy
- Class action suit against Kerrygold butter says 'Grass-Fed' claims are essentially lies
- Experts confirm differences between genome editing and conventional breeding
- What's so great about yams and sweet potatoes?
- New investigation cites the US as the worst place in the world to give birth
- A bite from the lone star tick can trigger an allergy to beef and pork
- US pushes to make UN declaration on TB friendlier to big-pharma, S. Africa opposes
- Denver hospital on lockdown amid fear of Ebola spreading
- Pandora's Box: Why the federal government broke vaccine law for 30 years
- Natural Flavor: Food chemistry & engineering
- Brain fog: What is it & how to treat it
- Hold up Pro-Vaxxers - don't be so quick to blame the unvaccinated
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Are the guilt-prone more trustworthy?
- Study of hundreds of nuns and monks reveals personality trait that cuts Alzheimer's risk in half
- Research suggests talk therapy could permanently change depressive personality traits
- Avoid these common traps that can lead to unhappiness
- Researchers point out how autism can bring extra abilities
- Psychology is undergoing a house cleaning
- Research finds people with high IQs more likely to consume drugs and alcohol
- Self-control is the trait that can make people happier
- Why do some folks undercut helpful people?
- Is psychedelics research closer to theology than to science?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: An Introduction to Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning: Explaining Evil and Transforming Chaos
- Emotional reactivity: People who think faster in a bad mood
- Genetic studies uncover potentially two subtypes of neuroticism: 'Depressed affect' and 'worry'
- The first memories of 40% of people are made up, study finds
- Thoughts can change the physical structure of your brain
- Neurotheology: What happens to the brain during spiritual experiences?
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
Noctilucent clouds over Estonia, 26 July 2018
Quote of the Day
Reality denied comes back to haunt.
- Philip K. Dick
Recent Comments
So why move from Montréal sister?!! Plenty of kind dudes here :P (Not dating; ...just saying ;) )
English is weird young artificial language so wording is sometimes bizzare. "The treasure trove - described as 'priceless'..." It is not priceles...
Those a***es should be executed without trial. Right to the wall with a fifty so that bullets don't get wasted. Right to the wall. I would gladly...
The right-wing complaining of McCarthyism. That's rich! Do you know who created it in the first place and then fed it like a baby for entire...
My family lost our grandad in 1948 in Bermuda, no wreckage or any other traces. wrecked my mum's life. It is a big bit of ocean, things happen.