Society's Child
Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' statement shows Hollywood still doesn't care about pedophilia
Libertarian House
Tue, 31 Jul 2018 00:01 UTC
In their open letter, actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn revealed that they "were all shocked." No, not because of the disgusting, pedophile tweets of their beloved director and moneymaker James Gunn. They were shocked because Disney couldn't think of any excuses to let the man, who published 10,000 of racist, sexist, and rapist tweets, make another kids' movie.
"Shocked" because, clearly, the movie actors can think of many excuses: The tweets were merely "jokes of many years ago," Gunn has already apologized, and they "believe in the theme of redemption." Further, the Hollywood stars blame Gunn's "character assassination" on the "growing political divide in this country" and "mob mentality." Sounds to me like their support letter for Roseanne Barr is already under development.
Well, after reading the open letter, I was shocked, too. As it turns out, Hollywood still doesn't care about children. I knew that the rich and beautiful didn't care about them when household names like Meryl Streep and Martin Scorsese gave child rapist Roman Polanski a standing ovation; when actors tripped over each other just to land a role in Woody Allen's next movie; and of course, when former child actor Corey Feldman was dismissed by Barbara Walters for warning against Hollywood's pedophiles.
But for some naive reason, I was hopeful (even if just for a second) that this all changed with the #MeToo movement. All of a sudden, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Polanski, and a number of actors distanced themselves from Allen. Sadly, it appears that this was just part of the show, and the curtains are closing.
So once again, Hollywood celebrities are attempting to normalize artistic creepiness. It's as if #MeToo never happened, at least when it comes to children. Neither in their joint letter, nor in any of their individual statements, have the "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast members condemned or at least addressed the content of Gunn's disgusting tweets. Instead, his posts have merely been referred to as "jokes."
It's worth taking a look at Gunn's "comedy." What becomes apparent is the lack of sarcasm or punchlines. In other words, the "jokes" are not funny. Unless you think rape is funny. But maybe I'm wrong. I'm not a provocative artist, after all.
Does this get you rolling on the floor?
"The Expendables was so manly I f-cked the shit out of the little pussy boy next to me! The boys ARE back in town!"
This maybe?
"I like it when little boys touch me in my silly place. Shhh!"
No? I agree.
Yes, compared to using the foreskin of newborns as a facial treatment or celebrating cheap and easy abortion access, Gunn's gross sexualization of little children appears rather harmless. But maybe our standards should not come from La La Land, a place famous for its exploitation of children.
Of course, thoughts should not be prosecuted, but that doesn't mean that we have to be comfortable or supportive of just any expression of thought. And while it may well be true that Gunn has changed, or that he just wanted to provoke, and that he's otherwise just a super guy, why should that matter to the average movie goer? All I know is that a man, who thought it was acceptable to repeatedly publicize child rape, was about to make a Disney movie. Personally, I rather have someone else do the filming. Should I change my opinion because of the biased judgement of Hollywood actors, whose career and income depend on Gunn's success?
Comment: See also:
- Media condemned Roseanne's racism, but now defends James Gunn's 'jokes' about child rape
- Disney fires movie director James Gunn over disturbing pedophilia tweets
- Disney director James Gunn's abhorrent history of child rape 'jokes'
- Testing the sheeple's pedo meter: Children's film 'Show Dogs' pulled from theaters after parental outrage over 'pedophile grooming' message
- Corey Feldman gives formal interview to LAPD to expose Hollywood pedophile ring
- Hollywood insider speaks out, claims a global pedophile ring controls Hollywood
This culture of rage-brigades is spiraling so quickly that any one of us could be accused and be jobless and homeless within a few days or weeks.