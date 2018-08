The cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy" released a joint statement demanding the reinstatement of James Gunn as director of the successful Disney movie franchise and explaining why his past pedophile tweets are defensible."Shocked" because, clearly, the movie actors can think of many excuses: The tweets were merely "jokes of many years ago," Gunn has already apologized, and they "believe in the theme of redemption." Further, the Hollywood stars blame Gunn's "character assassination" on the "growing political divide in this country" and "mob mentality."Well, after reading the open letter, I was shocked, too. As it turns out, Hollywood still doesn't care about children.But for some naive reason, I was hopeful (even if just for a second) that this all changed with the #MeToo movement. All of a sudden, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Polanski , and a number of actors distanced themselves from Allen. Sadly, it appears that this was just part of the show, and the curtains are closing.So once again, Hollywood celebrities are attempting to normalize artistic creepiness. It's as if #MeToo never happened, at least when it comes to children. Neither in their joint letter, nor in any of their individual statements, have the "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast members condemned or at least addressed the content of Gunn's disgusting tweets. Instead, his posts have merely been referred to as "jokes."Does this get you rolling on the floor?This maybe?No? I agree.Yes, compared to using the foreskin of newborns as a facial treatment or celebrating cheap and easy abortion access , Gunn's gross sexualization of little children appears rather harmless.Of course, thoughts should not be prosecuted, but that doesn't mean that we have to be comfortable or supportive of just any expression of thought. And while it may well be true that Gunn has changed, or that he just wanted to provoke, and that he's otherwise just a super guy, why should that matter to the average movie goer?