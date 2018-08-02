monetised

A YouTube dad who posted pictures of his children in pain on the toilet after he fed them laxatives had his account suspended and is being investigated by child services.Cordero James Brady, 29, gave his children ice cream laced with the laxatives then shared the video with hisThe prank appeared to make the children physically sick, but Brady jokes as one of them says 'my stomach hurts' by responding 'oh my goodness, this boy's stomach is broken'.There was a 90-minute period between giving them the Pedia-Lax and his children doubling over in pain on the toilet at their home in Nevada.Despite them clearly being in some discomfort and trying to close the bathroom door he continues filming, ignoring their pleas.A police spokesman told MailOnline: ''It was a joint investigation with Clark County Child Protective Services. It was submitted to the DAs office and it was recommended as a criminal case.'The video was only removed last week when it was highlighted to YouTube by babe.net.The YouTube Channel has been reinstated but the video is no longer on there. Brady continues to prank his children.Dr Kortney Peagram from anti-child abuse charity Bulldog Solution, said: 'Harming your child on purpose with laxatives is child abuse. That's child endangerment.'She added: '[he is]'He's modelling inappropriate behavior and encouraging it by laughter... He's teaching his children that it's okay to harm each other for a good laugh.'YouTube said: 'Content that endangers minors is unacceptable to us and we have strict policies prohibiting child endangerment and harmful and dangerous content. We remove content that violates our policies as soon as we're made aware of it.'