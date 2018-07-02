© China Stringer Network / Reuters

Two kindergarten teachers have been arrested in China, having been caught on camera stabbing children with paperclips, because they refused to nap. Police intervened after a dramatic confrontation between parents and teachers.Local media report that parents grew concerned when their children began to return home with red needle marks on their skin. One mother -known only as Ms Pan- raised the issue of the red marks in a parent's group chat, via Chinese messaging and social media app WeChat.One of the parents said she saw red needle marks on her daughter's arm," Pan told China Business News. "The girl then said the teacher stabbed her with paper clips."Pan and a group of other concerned parents arrived at the kindergarten the next day to confront staff. They also demanded to see the CCTV footage at the kindergarten, which confirmed their fears: The teachers appeared to be harming their children.In the footage, the female teacher can be seen holding an object and jabbing a child that Pan confirmed to be her son. Pan's child can be seen trying to twist out of the teacher's grasp as she appears to poke him repeatedly. The same teacher was spotted holding another child as the child was jabbed across the thigh, arm, bottom and back.The preschool in question, Jinmiao Kindergarten in Xi'an city, Shaanxi province, said the two teachers, identified by their surnames Lan and Yang, hadAn investigation revealed that more than 20 students have been stabbed by the kindergarten teachers with paper clips when they misbehaved. The injured students were taken to hospital for treatment.