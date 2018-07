© Art Institute of Chicago

© Malaga Bay

© Malaga Bay

"Etruscan cities have generally been built over from the Romans onwards, and houses have left little trace"

(Etruscan Architecture 2018).

Tim Cullen collected many observations to support such an assumption.The two maps below also show indisputable similarities between the political constellations in the Phoenician period of the Etruscans (9-6c.), and in the Punic period of the Romans (6-3c.).Indeed, nowhere can one find Punic (centered on Carthage) or Roman cities (in Italy) with building layers from the 6-3century BC that are super-imposed upon building layers of Phoenician (centered on Tyre) or Etruscan cities from the 9-6century BC.The strata found in the ground are - roughly speaking - dated either 9-6or 6-3century.There is, per individual site, always only a single package of strata to fill one but never two consecutive periods.Archaeologists don't deny it.They explain it by saying:Their firm belief in our textbook chronology forbids them to imagine the simultaneity of both histories.This did not disturb anyone until archaeology began and hard evidence could only be found for one of the two periods.The similarity of the, e.g., portrait styles (eyes, hair, beards etc.) in the 9/8century and in the 5/4century were then interpreted as a consciously planned renaissance.However, such an interpretation cannot replace the missing strata and residential quarters in the ground.Continue reading the article in PDF format by clicking here