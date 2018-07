© Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty



Canada has been relegated to third-wheel status and now depends on Trump's gracesNo country participating in the world's annual US$2 trillion in trade operates in an unfettered free market.As of this week, a commitment is in place to begin to deregulate up to half of the world's trade - the US$1 trillion between the U.S. and the EU -But that's just the half of it.- zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, zero subsidies and zero barriers to market access.The commitment, announced Wednesday at the White House jointly by Trump and EU President Jean-Claude Juncker, will start modestly,The U.S. expects to negotiate away the EU's farm tariffs, which now average 10 per cent, as well as non-tariff barriers in agriculture (such as "non-science-based standards").For that reason, the emerging U.S.-EU trade agreement not only aims to reform the U.S.-EU half of the US$2 trillion in world trade,Trump's EU deal worsens China's prospects by countering the retaliatory tariffs China has placed on American farmers. Trump needs their votes in the November midterm elections - especially the soybean farmers in the American Midwest, who ordinarily supply China with one-third of its needs. China has slyly loaded up on soybeans early, in advance of America's fall harvest, to crash soybean prices prior to the midterms.China's midterm strategy could soon take another hit, too. In the next two months,a big purchaser of U.S. farm produce, to provide another big who-needs-China carrot for America's Midwest voters.The U.S.-EU trade commitment is as much a geopolitical strategy as a trade agreement. If China succeeds in its Made in China 2025 plan, it will control 70 per cent of the world's "basic core components and important basic materials" in strategic industries, the springboard for its plan to overtake the U.S. as the world's superpower. Reforming the world trade order, and eliminating the abuses that led to China's economic rise, will curb China's ability to supersize its military and bully its neighbours.At NATO meetings earlier this month, Trump chastised Germany for its decision to increase its reliance on gas from Russia, which already meets two-thirds of German needs, by supporting a second Russia-to-Germany pipeline.The sole exception could be Canada, a consequence of the conclusion to the G7 meeting, which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grandstand against Trump to win political points at home.Instead, the U.S. is focused on concluding a deal with Mexico, whose new president has a good relationship with Trump. Whether or not that deal excludes Canada - a distinct possibility - Canada has been relegated to third-wheel status and now depends on Trump's graces. Given the offence he took at Trudeau's grandstanding, Trump may well prefer to wait until the next Canadian election, to offer him the possibility of dealing with a leader more to his liking.Canada has become the least of Trump's concerns."This was a very big day for free and fair trade, very big day indeed," Trump stated in announcing the transformational EU deal Wednesday.is policy director of Toronto-based Probe International