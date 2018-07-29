"On the 27th of July, the Russian Air Force detected and destroyed a UAV, launched from the territory under the control of illegal armed formations in the north of the province of Latakia heading towards the Russian air base Hmeymim," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report, adding that the incident has not resulted in damages or casualties. The ministry added that "the air target was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile system [far from] the air base."Earlier in July, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported about several drones launched from a militant-controlled area heading toward the Hmeymim base.
A representative of the Hmeymim air base reported that in June, as well as in May and April, UAVs of unknown origin were detected by Russian airspace control units northeast of the air base. All the UAVs were destroyed.
Russian servicemen had been deployed in Syria in the fall of 2015 at the invitation of the Syrian government, which asked for Moscow's assistance in the fight against terrorism.
In December 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Daesh had been defeated in Syria. Following the terror group's destruction, Russian President Putin proclaimed "victory over terrorists" and ordered a partial withdrawal of Russian forces from Syrian soil.