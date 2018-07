© Adrian Dennis / AFP



Failure to release any evidence of Russia's alleged involvement in the Skripal case shows that neither German nor British intelligence services have anything on it, a member of the German Left Party, Heike Haensel, believes.Western media and politicians still seize every opportunity to pin the blame on Moscow for the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. However, German lawmakers received nothing but the allies' assurances about the case, according to MP Heike Haensel. Speaking to daily newspaper Junge Welt, she revealed that two requests for any proof of the allegation, from her and her fellow MP Sevim Dagdelen, were left unanswered.The German federal government formally responded to the Left Party's requests only to say that the alleged evidence cannot be released as the. It also claimed that the British side had presented some details regarding its decision to blame Russia, and its contention that no alternative explanation seemed plausible - the mantra that the UK's Western allies have been repeating since the Salisbury incident, without revealing any substantial details.Still waiting for any proof to be provided, German politicians seem to be increasingly skeptical about the UK's claims regarding Russia. In June, the German Bundestag's Research and Documentation Services concluded that Moscow violated no international norms during the inquiry into the case. The German parliament's agency report followed news that Berlin had not received a single piece of evidence to suggest that Russia may be behind the attack that took place in early March, according to German media.Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, and has complained that the results of the investigation have been kept secret. The Russian envoy to the UK has on several occasions said that London had even tried to "destroy" evidence during the probe. Meanwhile, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also failed to establish any links to show that the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals came from Russia.