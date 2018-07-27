Russiagate has dominated the news cycle for close to two years now. Consider what that means.
Two years of breathless allegations.
Two years of "we've almost got something on Trump!" by the likes of CNN and other anti-Trump organizations.
Two years of propaganda of the most slanderous sort, intended to block or destroy the agenda of this President.
And also... two years of blowhard with nothing to show for it at all, other than maybe ratings for the networks who have become, through this enigmatic pursuit, the new night time drama show for millions of American viewers.
The "bombshell" that Mr. Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen gave CNN was nothing different this week. CNN reported July 27th, that Mr. Cohen claims that Trump knew in advance about the 2016 meeting in New York's Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton.
This claim comes from "sources with knowledge." As usual, unnamed.
The report goes on a little further:
Cohen's claim would contradict repeated denials by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., their lawyers and other administration officials who have said that the President knew nothing about the Trump Tower meeting until he was approached about it by The New York Times in July 2017.But then, the constant caveat that we must remember:
Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians' offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen's account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians, according to sources.
To be clear, these sources said Cohen does not have evidence, such as audio recordings, to corroborate his claim, but he is willing to attest to his account.Great job, CNN. You just promised your public an elephant sandwich made of nothing. In fact the next bit of writing gives proof to the fact that this is all nothing:
Cohen privately testified last year to two Congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. A source familiar with Cohen's House testimony said he did not testify that Trump had advance knowledge. Cohen's claims weren't mentioned in separate reports issued by Republicans and Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.The rest of the newspiece, amazingly, continues to disprove its own breathless claim that Mr. Cohen "has something" on Trump by showing repeatedly how he had ample opportunity to say so earlier, but never did.
Contacted by CNN, one of Cohen's attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.
"He's been lying all week, he's been lying for years," said Rudy Giuliani, the President's attorney, to Chris Cuomo on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" on Thursday night. He added, "I don't see how he's got any credibility."
Giuliani also said Cohen is "the kind of witness that can really destroy your whole case" and called Cohen, who was a top Trump Organization attorney for a decade, a "pathological liar."
However, CNN also knows the readership of its news pieces. Most news media is familiar with the "hook" technique, usually a blazing headline or some amazing claim that draws reader interest to the piece in question. CNN also has an audience that is so completely opposed to Donald Trump that the facts proving that this is a nothing-burger can actually be placed in the piece without much worry that anyone will start to question the "fake news" aspect of this network.
To them, President Trump IS a threat.
And that is why they are so dedicated to taking him down, by any means necessary.
