syrian refugees return
© Al Masdar News
Refugees returning to West Qalamoun, Syria
Over 850 refugees are scheduled to return to Syria from Lebanon this week, Al-Mayadeen TV reported on Monday.

According to the Al-Mayadeen report, the 850+ refugees will leave Lebanon through the 'Arsal District and travel to Syria's Qalamoun region in western Damascus. See video here.

The refugees will be returning to their homes in the western part of the Qalamoun Mountains, which was fully retaken by the government in 2017 after years of battle.

This is the fourth and largest group of Syrian refugees who have expressed a wish to return to their homes in the Western Qalamoun area.

The Lebanese Red Cross is monitoring the operation, as well as representatives of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.