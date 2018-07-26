The most intense part of the trade war is with China however.

US President Donald Trump has proposed a mutual cancellation of "all tariffs, barriers and subsidies" in trade with the European Union in order to provide "fair trade". He is due to conduct business negotiations with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday."The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the US and the USHope they do, we are ready - but they will not!" Trump said from his Twitter account.US House Speaker Paul Ryan told a news conference he hoped current trade tensions between the United States and the European Union would result in a mutual reduction of trade barriers.Trade relations between the EU and the US have been strained since Trump imposed high tariffs on steel and aluminum imports against dozens of countries, including Europe's bloc, in June. The European Union has imposed its own barriers on US products in response.During his presidential campaign,EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Japan's Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko met in Brussels back in March for preliminary talks before receiving US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer - a follower of the "America's First" mantra.Initially, the meeting aimed to discuss China's oversupply of steel, but after Trump's announcement, the meeting became a crisis cabinet."We are looking for a bit more clarity about the process than what happens in the US," a European Union official said on condition of anonymity to the AFP news agency back in March."There are few expectations of any solution today, but maybe we can get an idea of ​​how we can get to one," the source added.