Trump regime goes on anti-Iran rage - but it's all lies
Tue, 24 Jul 2018 12:17 UTC
It's in full anti-Iran regime change mode. On Sunday, DJT disgracefully raged against Iranian President Rouhani, saying:
"We will not accept threats. "They'll bring us closer. Don't twist the lion's tail. You will regret it" - Trump tweeting in caps for emphasis saying:
"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."
"WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"
Who's on the right side of major world issues and who supports might over right. Make your own judgment.
On Sunday, neocon extremist Pompeo delivered an imperial anti-Iran address, titled Supporting Iranian Voices the Trump regime doesn't give a hoot about.
He launched a broadside against Iranian sovereign independence, part of a campaign to stoke unrest in the country, aiming to topple its government.
His rage resembled something out of Joseph Goebbel's playbook - vicious propaganda, a litany of Big Lies, an ominous warning of things to come.
He called the Islamic Revolution (toppling US-supported tyranny), nearly 40 years of "kleptocracy" - a Big Lie.
"Forty years of the people's wealth squandered on supporting terrorism" - a bald-faced lie.
"Forty years of ordinary Iranians thrown in jail for peaceful expression of their rights" - a shameful perversion of truth.
Pompeo lied claiming "prosperity, security, and freedom for the Iranian people are acceptable casualties in the march to fulfill the revolution."
He lied saying its government "prioritize(s) an ideological agenda over the welfare of the Iranian people."
He lied claiming its oil revenues go "to terrorists, dictators, and proxy militias."
Ignoring illegal US political and economic war on Iran, he lied, blaming its economic woes on its leadership.
He lied saying its ruling authorities "line (their) own pockets while (their) people cry out for jobs and reform and for opportunity."
He shamefully accused its leaders of "embezzling" billions of dollars from public funds.
He lied saying "(t)he ayatollahs are in on the act too...devis(ing) all kinds of crooked schemes to become some of the wealthiest men on earth while their people suffer."
He falsely accused Ayatollah Kmamenei of amassing personal wealth "worth $95 billion," claiming it's "ill-gotten and...used as a slush fund for the IRGC."
He shamefully said "Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government." He described America and Israel, not the Islamic Republic.
Note: In February, Project Censored reported a whopping $21 trillion gone missing from the federal budget throughout the 1998 - 2015 period.
Most of it went for militarism and war-making, a monumental black hole abuse of power Pompeo supports an failed to explain.
The grandest of grand theft amount is around 50 times Iran's 2017 GDP, exceeding its combined GDP throughout its 39-year history.
Pompeo's litany of Big Lies continued, disgracefully claiming "(o)n foreign policy, (Iran's) revolution has produced a decades-long campaign of ideologically-motivated violence and destabilization abroad" - America's imperial agenda, not Tehran's.
He lied claiming Iran engages in "cyberattacks and threatening behavior in the waters of the Persian Gulf" - a US-dominated NATO speciality.
He lied saying Iran "and its allies in terror have left a trail of dissident blood across Europe and the Middle East."
The Islamic Republic and its allies support regional peace and stability. They abhor US-led imperial war on humanity, responsible for countless millions of casualties post-9/11 alone.
Pompeo lied claiming Iran "covertly plot(s) terrorist attacks in the heart of Europe."
He lied accusing Iran of "fighting the United States and destroying Israel," falsely claim it's the Islamic Republic's core objectives.
He lied claiming Tehran "committed and supported many acts of violence and terrorism against both countries and our citizens."
When an audience member shouted "Trump imprisons children. The Trump/Pence regime is kidnapping children," the audience booed, wanting disturbing truths suppressed.
Pompeo's anti-Iran rage continued, supported by like-minded extremists alone, backing perpetual wars of aggression, disdaining peace and stability, blaming other nations for its imperial high crimes.
Iran hasn't attacked another country in centuries. Washington, NATO, Israel and their imperial allies do it repeatedly.
The Islamic Republic supports mutual cooperation among all nations. Religious freedom is enjoyed by all its faiths and ethnicities, including its Jewish population - polar oppose US persecution of Muslims, people of color, and unwanted aliens from the wrong countries.
Israel has been waging undeclared war on Palestinians for 70 years, accountability never forthcoming.
Neocon extremists infesting the Trump regime, Congress, and right-wing think tanks threaten everyone - risking potentially humanity destroying global war in pursuit of their pure evil imperial agenda.
