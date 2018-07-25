Society's Child
The anti-smoking propaganda is working: Gallup poll shows 59% of Americans support total smoking ban in public places
Brevard Times
Wed, 25 Jul 2018 19:44 UTC
Gallup poll.
This comes as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development prepares to enforce a smoking ban in all public housing across the country.
It may surprise some that Americans' support for bans on smoking in public places has not expanded since 2011.
But it's possible that the survey question's reference to "all public places" suggests a more expansive ban than many Americans are willing to endorse.
Bans on smoking in bars, restaurants and workplaces had already become commonplace in over half of the states and the District of Columbia by early 2011, and some might assume that the implementation of such bans would have caused Americans, because of their familiarity with them, to become more supportive.
In 2013, a Florida bill that proposed a statewide regulation of smoking tobacco at beaches, playgrounds, public parks, and sports and recreation areas died in committee in Tallahassee.
This comes as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development prepares to enforce a smoking ban in all public housing across the country.
It may surprise some that Americans' support for bans on smoking in public places has not expanded since 2011.
But it's possible that the survey question's reference to "all public places" suggests a more expansive ban than many Americans are willing to endorse.
Bans on smoking in bars, restaurants and workplaces had already become commonplace in over half of the states and the District of Columbia by early 2011, and some might assume that the implementation of such bans would have caused Americans, because of their familiarity with them, to become more supportive.
In 2013, a Florida bill that proposed a statewide regulation of smoking tobacco at beaches, playgrounds, public parks, and sports and recreation areas died in committee in Tallahassee.
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
- Benjamin Franklin
Now, then, be happy, for it is only getting cooler.
How Xenoestrogens Can Hurt Developing Babies and Children is seen at this [Link] Well down the long list of issues we see this sub-heading:...
The sun was not blocked out, it disappeared and reappeared, this was an earth wobble, which is getting worse as Nibiru approaches and brings...
A recent interview of Andrei Nekrasov on the present state of affairs of his film. It includes Bill Browder's latest appearances on Fox News...
Although nato is good for arms manufacturers, and Washington's occupation of Europe. Trump sees it differently, or so it seems. The Eurasian mega...
Comment: Anti-smoking hysteria has truly infected the masses. Not only are the negative effects of smoking tobacco mostly junk science, for some people, tobacco has proven to be beneficial.