Majority of Germans support Nord Stream pipeline deal with Russia
RT
Mon, 23 Jul 2018 18:41 UTC
Two thirds of respondents support the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline because it would help provide Germany with a more reliable supply of natural gas, according to the the Forsa poll, which surveyed 1,004 Germans. Nord Stream 2 is a project to expand the existing Nord Stream main gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.
During the recent NATO summit Donald Trump called Nord Stream 2 a mistake saying that Germany buying Russian gas made it its 'captive'. But just under 84 percent of respondents to Monday's poll brushed off Trump's comments, labelling his statement "completely absurd".
The poll showed 92 percent were even more cynical, saying that they suspected that Trump's motive for making the comments was primarily to promote the sale of US liquefied gas in Europe and Germany.
The poll also indicated that over half of Germans think that Europe can defend itself without US military support, with only 37 percent of respondents saying they believed Europe depended on US military help. The Forsa poll results come less than two weeks after US president Donald Trump threatened to pull support over defence spending.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is planned to pass through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany and is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019. According to Washington, the pipeline violates the energy security of the EU and undermines the interests of Ukraine.
In an attempt to dissuade NATO allies from participating in the pipeline project, the US has previously threatened to impose sanctions on those European energy companies involved.
Russia has defended the pipeline, saying that Moscow is a guarantor of Europe's energy security. Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Trump's criticism of Nord Stream-2 is an egregious example of unscrupulous competition and it worries Moscow.
Majority of Germans support Nord Stream pipeline deal with Russia
"America goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy lest she involve herself beyond power of extrication, in all wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom. The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. The United States might become the dictatress of the world, but she would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit."
Recent Comments
I am not sure when it happened, but I think at some point the globalists decided they would completely destroy the USA, as they have done to...
When will the Democrat establishment learn? No one wants this ol cow, and someone needs to put her out to pasture! Don't they have any freshly...
Straight up, the election was rigged... towards HILLARY... she WOULD have challenged the close election results otherwise. Why didn't she? because...
If you have not used, all said substances in great quantities at any one point in your life, you really are NOT paying attention!
Something always creeped me out about Michael Ian Black... now I know what....