"In order to continue sweetening the world's food supply, thus securing continued profits, the sugar industry turned to the very same deceptions and tactics lifted from the tobacco industry. Using big sugar's own internal documents on this strategy, 'Sugar Coated' reveals the well-oiled tricks of the trade to confuse the public about what is really driving the global pandemic of obesity, diabetes and heart disease."

Processed Food Is the Primary Source of Added Sugars

What Is Moderation?

How and Why Sugar Replaced Fat

One of the strategies used to deflect accusations that sugar caused disease was to shift the blame to saturated fat.

Sugar Apologists and Defenders Bought and Paid for by Industry

Sugar's Law of Attraction: The Bliss Point

Sugar Limits Finally Included in US Dietary Guidelines

9 teaspoons (38 grams) for men

6 teaspoons (25 grams) for women

6 teaspoons (25 grams) for toddlers and teens between the ages of 2 and 18

Zero added sugars for kids under the age of 2

Sugar Industry's Response to Sugar Limits

"Guidelines on dietary sugar do not meet criteria for trustworthy recommendations and are based on low-quality evidence. Public health officials (when promulgating these recommendations) and their public audience (when considering dietary behavior) should be aware of these limitations ...



At present, there seems to be no reliable evidence indicating that any of the recommended daily caloric thresholds for sugar intake are strongly associated with negative health effects. The results from this review should be used to promote improvement in the development of trustworthy guidelines on sugar intake."

Review Shows Massive Research Bias Based on Funding

"We comprehensively surveyed the literature to determine whether experimental studies that found no association between sugar-sweetened beverages and obesity - and diabetes-related outcomes (negative studies) are more likely than positive studies to have received financial support from this industry," they write.

