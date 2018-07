© digifoodstock.com/ Global Look Press

A vegan group has been slammed for peddling "homophobic views" and inciting hatred against the LGBT+ community after claiming on social media that chemical pollutants make people gay and transgender."The promotion of gay and trans is the promotion of sexual development disorders, caused by environmental pollutants and media and educational manipulation," the post, originally seen by the Independent , read.Its Facebook page has since been flooded with outraged social media users hitting out at what they branded its "ignorant" comments.Commentator Rhys Morgan said: "Stick to what you know and understand, that is Vegan food. Leave the science and biology to the experts and stop with the ridiculous anti LGBT nonsense."Another user claiming to be a queer vegan accused the group of "blatant hypocrisy" as it "targeted gay and trans" while contesting "other forms of oppression."