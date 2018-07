Going Commando

"USSOCOM plays an integral role in opposing today's threats to our nation, to protecting the American people, to securing our homeland, and in maintaining favorable regional balances of power," General Raymond Thomas, the chief of U.S. Special Operations Command, told members of the House Armed Services Committee earlier this year. "However, as we focus on today's operations we must be equally focused on required future transformation. SOF must adapt, develop, procure, and field new capabilities in the interest of continuing to be a unique, lethal, and agile part of the Joint Force of tomorrow."

Addition Through Subtraction

"Most SOF units are employed to their sustainable limit," General Thomas, the SOCOM chief, told members of Congress last spring. "Despite growing demand for SOF, we must prioritize the sourcing of these demands as we face a rapidly changing security environment."

"So the general purpose forces can do a lot of the kind of work that you see going on and, in fact, are now," he said. "By and large, for example inTrans-Sahel [in northwest Africa], many of those forces down there supporting the French-led effort are not Special Forces. So we'll continue to expand the general purpose forces where it's appropriate. I would... anticipate more use of them."

"instead of such heavy reliance on Special Forces, we should also be engaging our conventional forces to take over missions when appropriate, as well as turning over operations to capable indigenous forces."

Early last month, at a tiny military post near the tumbledown town of Jamaame in Somalia, small arms fire began to ring out as mortar shells crashed down. When the attack was over, one Somali soldier had been wounded -- and had that been the extent of the casualties, you undoubtedly would never have heard about it.As it happened, however, American commandos were also operating from that outpost and four of them were wounded, three badly enough to be evacuated for further medical care. Another special operator, Staff Sergeant Alexander Conrad , a member of the U.S. Army's Special Forces (also known as the Green Berets), was killed If the story sounds vaguely familiar ---- it should. Last December, Green Berets operating alongside local forces in Niger killed 11 Islamic State militants in a firefight. Two months earlier, in October, an ambush by an Islamic State terror group in that same country, where few Americans (including members of Congress ) even knew U.S. special operators were stationed, left four U.S. soldiers dead -- Green Berets among them.Last May, a Navy SEAL was killed and two other U.S. personnel were wounded in a raid in Somalia that the Pentagon described as an "advise, assist, and accompany" mission. And a month earlier, a U.S. commando reportedly killed a member of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), a brutal militia that has terrorized parts of Central Africa for decades.And there had been, as the New York Times noted in March, at least 10 other previously unreported attacks on American troops in West Africa between 2015 and 2017.None of this should be surprising, since in Africa and across the rest of the planetAnd every day, almost everywhere, U.S. commandos are involved in various kinds of training.Unless they end in disaster , most missions remain in the shadows, unknown to all but a few Americans. And yet last year alone,At the halfway mark of this year, according to figures provided to TomDispatch by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM or SOCOM),That's nearly as many deployments as occurred during the last year of the Obama administration and more than double those of the final days of George W. Bush's White House.In the years since, they have grown in every possible way -- from their budget to their size, to their pace of operations, to the geographic sweep of their missions. In 2001, for example,according to SOCOM spokesman Ken McGraw. At the same time, the number of "authorized military positions" -- the active-duty troops, reservists, and National Guardsmen that are part of SOCOM -- hasWhile each of the military service branches -- the so-called parent services -- provides funding, including pay, benefits, and some equipment to their elite forces,(The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps also provide their special operations units with about $8 billion annually.)All this means that, on any given day, more than 8,000 exceptionally well-equipped and well-funded special operators from a command numbering roughly 70,000 active-duty personnel, reservists, and National Guardsmen as well as civilians are deployed in approximately 90 countries. Most of those troops are Green Berets, Rangers, or other Army Special Operations personnel. According to Lieutenant General Kenneth Tovo, head of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command until his retirement last month, that branch provides more than 51% of all Special Operations forces and accounts for more than 60% of their overseas deployments.In February, for instance, Army Rangers carried out several weeks of winter warfare training in Germany, while Green Berets practiced missions involving snowmobiles in Sweden. In April, Green Berets took part in the annual Flintlock multinational Special Operations forces training exercise conducted in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Senegal that involved Nigerien, Burkinabe, Malian, Polish, Spanish, and Portuguese troops, among others.While most missions involve training, instruction, or war games,A month after Flintlock, for example, Green Berets accompanied local commandos on a nighttime air assault raid in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, during which a senior ISIS operative was reportedly "eliminated." In May, a post-deployment awards ceremony for members of the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, who had just returned from six months advising and assisting Afghan commandos, offered some indication of the kinds of missions being undertaken in that country. Those Green Berets received more than 60 decorations for valor -- including 20 Bronze Star Medals and four Silver Star Medals (the third-highest military combat decoration ).For its part, the Navy, according to Rear Admiral Tim Szymanski, chief of Naval Special Warfare Command, hasIn February, Naval Special Warfare forces and soldiers from Army Special Operations Aviation Command conducted training aboard a French amphibious assault ship in the Arabian Gulf. That same month, Navy SEALs joined elite U.S. Air Force personnel in training alongside Royal Thai Naval Special Warfare operators during Cobra Gold, an annual exercise in Thailand.The troops fromor MARSOC deploy primarily to the Middle East, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific regions on six-month rotations. At any time, on average, aboutwhich fields a force of 19,500 active, reserve, and civilian personnel, conducted 78 joint-training exercises and events with partner nations in 2017, according to Lieutenant General Marshall Webb, chief of Air Force Special Operations Command. In February, for example, Air Force commandos conducted Arctic training -- ski maneuvers and free-fall air operations -- in Sweden, but such training missions are only part of the story. Air Force special operators were, for instance, recently deployed to aid the attempt to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped deep inside a cave in Thailand. The Air Force also has three active duty special operations wings assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command, including the 24th Special Operations Wing, a "special tactics" unit that integrates air and ground forces for "precision-strike" and personnel-recovery missions. At a change of command ceremony in March, it was noted thatNowhere has that been more evident than in Africa. In 2006, just 1% of all American commandos deployed overseas were operating on that continent. By 2016, that number had jumped above 17%. By then, there were more special operations personnel devoted to Africa -- 1,700 special operators spread out across 20 countries -- than anywhere else except the Middle East.Recently, however, the New York Times reported that a "sweeping Pentagon review" of special ops missions on that continent may soon result in drastic cuts in the number of commandos operating there. ("We do not comment on what tasks the secretary of defense or chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff may or may not have given USSOCOM," spokesman Ken McGraw told me when I inquired about the review.)In the end, only about 700 elite troops -- roughly the same number as were stationed in Africa in 2014 -- would be left there.Coming on the heels of the October 2017 debacle in Niger that left those four Americans dead and apparent orders from the commander of United States Special Operations forces in Africa that its commandos "plan missions to stay out of direct combat or do not go," a number of experts suggested that such a review signaled a reappraisal of military engagement on the continent.. "We will continue to prosecute the campaign against terrorists," said Secretary of Defense James Mattis in January,A wide range of analysts questioned or criticized the proposed troop reduction. Mu Xiaoming, from China's National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, likened such a reduction in elite U.S. forces to the Obama administration's drawdown of troops in Afghanistan in 2014 and noted the possibility of "terrorism making a comeback in Africa." A former chief of U.S. commandos on the continent, Donald Bolduc, unsurprisingly echoed these same fears. "Without the presence that we have there now," he told Voice of America , "we're just going to increase the effectiveness of the violent extremist organizations over time and we are going to lose trust and credibility in this area and destabilize it even further." David Meijer, a security analyst based in Amsterdam, lamented that,This is hardly a foregone conclusion, however. For years, members of SOCOM, as well as supporters in Congress , at think tanks , and elsewhere , have been loudly complaining about the soaring operations tempo for America's elite troops and the resulting strains on them.Given how much clout SOCOM wields, such incessant gripes were certain to lead to changes in policy.Last year, in fact, Secretary of Defense Mattis noted that theand that the latter would likely be taking on missions previously shouldered by the commandos, particularly in Africa.Earlier this year, Owen West, the assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflictreferred to Mattis's comments while telling members of the House Armed Services Committee about the "need to look at the line that separates conventional operating forces from SOF and seek to take greater advantage of the 'common capabilities' of our exceptional conventional forces." He particularly highlighted the Army's Security Force Assistance Brigades, recently created to conduct advise-and-assist missions. This spring, Oklahoma Senator James Inhofe, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, recommended that one of those units be dedicated to Africa.Substituting forces in this way is precisely what Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, an Iraq War veteran and member of the Armed Services Committee, has also been advocating. Late last year, in fact, her press secretary, Leigh Claffey, told TomDispatch that the senator believedChances are that U.S. commandos will continue carrying out their shadowy Section 127e raids alongside local forces across the African continent while leaving more conventional training and advising tasks to rank-and-file troops.SOCOM's 2019 budget request calls for adding about 1,000 personnel to what would then be a force of 71,000. In April, at a meeting of the Senate Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities chaired by Ernst, New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich noted that SOCOM was on track to "grow by approximately 2,000 personnel" in the coming years."USSOCOM continues to recruit, assess, and select the very best. We then train and empower our teammates to solve the most daunting national security problems," SOCOM commander General Thomas told the House Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities earlier this year.It may be one of the reasons why, since Green Berets " liberated " Afghanistan in 2001, the United States has been involved in combat there and, as the years have passed, a plethora of other forever-war fronts including Cameroon, Iraq, Kenya, Libya, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, the Philippines, Somalia, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen."The creativity, initiative and spirit of the people who comprise the Special Operations Force cannot be overstated. They are our greatest asset," said Thomas. 