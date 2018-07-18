Speaking on 'The View' on Monday, Goldberg and her fellow presenters competed to see who could be the most enraged about Trump's behavior at the Helsinki summit with Putin.
John McCain's daughter Megan got the most words in, addressing National Security Advisor John Bolton and the Trump administration. "Are you an America first, do you not believe in genocide? Or are you going to allow the chemical gassing of children right now?"
Comment: Megan must have missed the little detail that OPCW found no traces of chemical weapons in Douma, Syria. She's apparently afflicted with the same denial of reality as her father.
However, it was Godlberg's call for the Department of Homeland security to step in that won out in the end.
"If this was anybody else, If this was anybody else, Homeland Security would be involved all kinds of stuff. Where is Homeland Security?" Goldberg said. "This man, to me - This, I feel endangers the country. Our country, America. I don't like this, I don't like it, I don't like what he's done, I don't like this whole last trip. I'm just saying." she said.
Goldberg's comments are the latest borderline hysterical outbursts to come from those horrified by Trump's so-called "disloyalty to the US intelligence agencies". Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn) on Monday wondered, "Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!"
His tweet was taken by some as a call for a coup against the president, although it is unclear what he meant. When a reporter queried whether Cohen meant, "Why aren't members of the military sounding off on this?" he responded, "Of course."
Comment: People in the US have lost it! They've willingly handed over their minds and allegiance to the US intelligence community!