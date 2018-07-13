© AFP



Some 70 people have died and more than 30 have been injured after a suicide bombing at an election rally near Quetta, Pakistan. Hours earlier a bomb went off at another election rally in the country's northwest, killing four.More than 1,000 people were attending the rally when it was targeted, according to local police. Friday's bombing is the deadliest in Pakistan since two bomb blasts ripped apart a marketplace in Parachinar last June, killing almost 100 people.The blast killed Siraj Raisani, who was running for a seat with the newly-formed Balochistan Awami Party. Raisani died while on the way to a nearby hospital, according to the provincial home minister.Durrani's rival, former moderate lawmaker Imran Khan, condemned Friday's bombing as a conspiracy to sabotage the July 25 vote.Tensions have been on the rise in Pakistan as polling day draws nearer. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also returning to the country from the UK to face a 10-year jail sentence for corruption. Police have arrested scores of Sharif supporters, who turned out in droves to welcome their former leader at Lahore airport.Sharif has claimed that his arrest was motivated by "blind revenge"from political rivals. Sharif has been barred from participating in politics and has voiced concern about the vote, asking:Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League, is topping most opinion polls.Sharif has been a vocal critic of the military, which he claims runs a "state above a state" in Pakistan.Pre-election violence is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. Some 150 people were killed in the six weeks leading up to the last general election in 2013 - an election which saw Sharif become prime minister.