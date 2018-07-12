Harris said she was a student in only the second class to integrate at Berkeley public schools.
Kamala Harris: Two decades after Brown v. Board, I was only the second class to integrate at Berkeley public schools. Without that decision, I likely would not have become a lawyer and eventually be elected a Senator from California. That's the power a Supreme Court Justice holds.There's just one problem - Everything about that tweet is a lie.
Kamala Harris was born in 1964. She claims she was only the second class to integrate at the Berkeley public schools.
Kamala lied.
Actually the classrooms in Berkeley were already integrated in 1963 - before she was born. Here's a photo from the 1963 Berkeley yearbook.
1964 yearbook - the year Kamala was born.
The next time Kamala Harris plays the race card for sympathy she should try to get her facts straight.
"That's the power a Supreme Court Justice holds. "
And why every psychopath's wet dream is to become one.