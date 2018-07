© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



Kamala Harris: Two decades after Brown v. Board, I was only the second class to integrate at Berkeley public schools. Without that decision, I likely would not have become a lawyer and eventually be elected a Senator from California. That's the power a Supreme Court Justice holds.

Kamala lied.

Media darling and Democrat Senator Kamala Harris tweeted on Monday about the power of the Supreme Court.Harris said she was a student in only the second class to integrate at Berkeley public schools.There's just one problem - Everything about that tweet is a lie.Kamala went to school in Berkeley for only 2 years. She then moved with her mother at age seven to Canada where she attended grade school and high school.Kamala Harris was born in 1964 . She claims she was only the second class to integrate at the Berkeley public schools.Actually the classrooms in Berkeley were already integrated in 1963 -Here's a photo from the 1963 Berkeley yearbook And here's a photo from the Berkeley 1964 yearbook Kamala Harris was only off by about 20 years.