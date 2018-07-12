Society's Child
UK police say 'no guarantee' they'll be able to catch those responsible for Skripal and Amesbury cases
RT
Wed, 11 Jul 2018 14:58 UTC
Basu, who is national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, told residents of Amesbury he would "love to be able to say that we have identified and caught the people responsible and how we are certain there are no traces of nerve agent left anywhere in Wiltshire, but the brutal reality is that I cannot offer you any reassurance or guarantee at this time."
Sturgess and Charlie Rowley reportedly fell ill after coming into contact with Novichok on June 30, and Sturgess died days later. This is the same nerve agent believed to have poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March. Public Health England have repeatedly said there is no wider threat to the public arising from the Skripal case.
"At this stage, we cannot say with certainty that both the incident in March and this latest incident are linked," Basu told attendees at Tuesday evening's community meeting.
Despite the admission, and acknowledging that the investigation "must be led" by evidence and "facts alone," the Scotland Yard officer added that he believed it to be "implausible" that there would be two separate incidents in one small English county.
He said scientists would continue to establish if the nerve agents are from the same batch, but that the Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down are "already crystal clear" that both are Novichok. Police believe Sturgess and Rowley came into contact with a container holding nerve agent inside and are trying to find it. They have not found any evidence that they visited any of the sites which were decontaminated following the Skripal poisoning.
Despite the British government blaming Russia, police have not named suspects in either poisoning incident. In May, the UK's national security adviser Sir Mark Sedwill said authorities did "not yet" know who was responsible for the Skripal death, and no updates have been offered since.
Comment: If you don't even know who did it, and doubt you'll be able to do so in the future, in what world does it make any sense that they can blame Russia? "We don't know who did it, but we know Russia did it." The UK authorities have lost their marbles. Well, not exactly. They're just lying. They probably know full well who did it. But admitting that publicly is impossible, because it is not Russia, and such an admission would be very inconvenient for the UK authorities.
The Skripal Affair was very clever on the part of Russians, especially Hitler Putin. I mean, no one's gonna suspect that the guy would carry out such an act a week before the Russian election, right? And right near Porton Down, right? Similarly with The Novichok 2 Affair. No one would suspect Putin would risk taking the shine off one of the best World Cup competitions of the last 50 years, would they? And right near Porton Down too? And right before a NATO summit too? And right before his first meeting with Trump too? Arch-fiendish deadliness or what.