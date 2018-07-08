Secret History
The eves of destruction: 250 videos of declassified US atomic tests hit the internet
RT
Fri, 06 Jul 2018 17:36 UTC
Digitized and uploaded by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the videos document secret atomic bomb tests between 1945 and 1962. The organization says that it hopes that the videos will help dissuade humanity from further use of nuclear weapons in the future.
"I think that if we capture the history of this and show what the force of these weapons are and how much devastation they can wreak, then maybe people will be reluctant to use them," a physicist working for the lab said after a similar batch of videos was released last year.
The videos feature dozens of tests from once-classified chapters in US nuclear history, including Operation Dominic, which consisted of 31 nuclear tests in 1962, and Operation Teapot, during which 14 bombs were dropped in Nevada in 1955. A similar series of tests, known as Operation Sunbeam, was conducted at the Nevada National Security Site in 1962.
The [following four] visually stunning but harrowing videos vary in length, although most of them are approximately one minute long and begin at the moment of detonation.
I do believe that there will be a clash between East and West. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation. I believe that there will be that kind of clash, but I don't think that it will be based upon the color of the skin.
As if anyone needed more evidence that British politicians both on the Left and the Right are incapable of operating above the level of the...
Wow, that's a big sweep, and that is a big anti-Gulen message to the remaining civil service.
There is one fit all diet. What good for one, might be bad for other.
This wasn't in the script for Libya, as far as the Eurogangland mob are concerned. As the Libyan people unite behind Dr. Saif Al Islam Ghadafi,...
There are two sides to this, I'm not taking either one but there are two
Comment: Deto'nation': The history we wish we never had...