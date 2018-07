© US Defense Department/Reuters



Digitized and uploaded by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California,The organization says that it hopes that the videos will help dissuade humanity from further use of nuclear weapons in the future."I think that if we capture the history of this and show what the force of these weapons are and how much devastation they can wreak, then maybe people will be reluctant to use them," a physicist working for the lab said after a similar batch of videos was released last year.includingwhich consisted of 31 nuclear tests in 1962, andduring which 14 bombs were dropped in Nevada in 1955. A similar series of tests, known aswas conducted at the Nevada National Security Site in 1962.The [following four] visually stunning but harrowing videos vary in length, although most of them are approximately one minute long and begin at the moment of detonation.