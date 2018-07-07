© African Ripples Magazine



"We agreed, though it was not easy given that the European troika, Russia, and Iran often have very different interests, that the permanent mechanism of the joint commission at the level of experts will work on a regular basis to review options that will allow keeping all the obligations under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] despite the US decision, and maintaining trade and economic ties with Iran... independently from the US," Lavrov said.

"Yes, the threat of extra-territorial sanctions, which Washington is imposing in the coming month as the first wave, followed by the ban on buying Iranian oil as the second wave of sanctions in November, has already been voiced by Washington. Everyone agrees that this practice is absolutely illegitimate. But this is the policy that is unlikely to be changed. There will be an intensive fight in trade and economic and political spheres. The permanent expert mechanism will be working out trade solutions that will not create problems for economic actors of those countries who remain committed to the JCPOA," he added.

"It is of utmost importance to have these trade solutions and methods comprehensive enough because Iran agreed on this deal in exchange for a full liberalization of those conditions that existed during the sanctions regime. These agreements are put forward in the final statement of the meeting. It also mentions the areas that we are going to work on in order to have a trade and economic partnership with Iran independent from the United States," the minister said.

"The meeting of the joint commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action took place and it was focused on the situation around the nuclear deal on Iran after the unilateral US withdrawal from it regardless of the obligations that Washington undertook relating not only to the JCPOA but also to the unilaterally approved UN Security Council resolution. Everyone agreed that this is a grave violation of the conditions which were jointly approved and which allowed to largely ease tensions that existed in the regional political and security situation, as well as in non-proliferation regime and trade relations with Iran," Lavrov said.

"This deal has been working efficiently throughout all the three years. Iran fulfilled all its obligations thoroughly, and it was and still is verified by the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]. Therefore, everyone agreed once again that this step by the United States was not based on any real reasons apart from the desire to politicize the situation around Iran again and to dictate to Tehran new conditions that have no relation to the problems that existed around the nuclear program of Iran," the minister added.

"At the moment, Iran is checked by the IAEA more than any other country. The IAEA has an unprecedented access to all the facilities that could have been related to the military side of the nuclear program. Jeopardizing such an important agreement that reinforces non-proliferation regime is risky and short-sighted," the minister said.

Trade With Iran Without Using US Dollar

"Our French colleagues explained that they cannot do anything about it. What they can do is jointly and individually work out such forms of trade and payments that will not be dependent on the US dollar and that will be used by companies who see more benefit in trading with Iran than with the US. Such companies, smaller or bigger, must exist," Lavrov told reporters after the ministerial meeting.

Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With IAEA

"In reply to the calls from all the participants, Iran confirmed its commitment to its obligations under the JCPOA. This means Iran will continue cooperating with the IAEA, though the Iranian minister noted that after the US unilateral step aimed at breaking the deal Tehran formally has the reason and the right to... exit the deal, but they will not apply it... I think this is a responsible stance, and I hope it will be kept," he said.

