Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

A little Gaming never really hurt anyone Right? Gaming is no different from other forms of mental escape, no harm in spending down time disassociating with your favorite game of choice. According to the Entertainment Software Association the US video games industry made $36 billion in 2017. More than 2.6 billion people play video games around the world. Recently, The World Health Organization added "Gaming Disorder" to its manual of disease classifications. Comparing compulsively playing video games with gambling addiction. The addition to the manual is causing heated debate, some are concerned that the classification will cause significant stigma to the millions who play video games as a part of a normal, healthy life. Can too much gaming ruin your life? And if so where is the line between a hobby and an addictive habit? Join us for our discussion on Gaming Addiction and the growing popularity of Gaming in 'virtual worlds'.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she discusses the bizarre parasite toxoplasmosis.01:23:43