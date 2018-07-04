President Trump signed an executive order this week allowing adults who illegally enter the United States with children, claiming to be family units, to be detained together in federal facilities.The question of a valid parental-child relationship is at the center of how the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services handle detainment.In, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley warned about catch-and-release policies enabling the smuggling industry. In the past, any non-Mexican or Canadian individual illegally crossing the border with a child was considered a family unit, processed and released into the interior."A recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report confirmed that human smuggling rings are exploiting children in order to prevent the detention of the undocumented immigrants they're smuggling into the United States.," he said."At least one Honduran interviewed by DHS officials reported that. This smuggling practice has bolstered an underground market for counterfeit birth certificates according to the report, which was prepared by the DHS Human Smuggling Cell. Once in the U.S., these children are vulnerable to labor or sex trafficking," he continued.Fast-forward to 2018 and this is still the case."If there's no documentation to confirm the claimed relationship between an adult and a child, we [separate] if the parent is a national security, public or safety risk, including when there are criminal charges at issue and it may not be appropriate to maintain the family in detention together," DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said at the White House Monday."We also separate a parent and child if the adult is suspected of human trafficking. There have been cases where minors have been used and trafficked by unrelated adults in an effort to avoid detention," she continued. "And I'd stop here to say,. This is, obviously, of concern."Current and former Border Patrol and ICE agents who have worked extensively on human trafficking cases continue to have these concerns. Worse, they're alarmed"You can never really verify who the parents really are," former Border Patrol and Customs Special Agent Jason Piccolo said during an interview with Townhall. "Especially in light of adult males showing up with kids."In 2015, Piccolo blew the whistle on the Obama administration releasing unaccompanied minors to unvetted, criminal sponsors. During that time, he served as the sole ICE and Enforcement and Removal Operations representative to the White House Security Council's DHS Human Smuggling Cell. It was his job to disrupt or dismantle human smuggling organizations domestically and internationally."Without doing some kind of in-depth interview or interrogation or some kind of biometrics [DNA] there's no way you can tell if the kids are actually family," he said.Piccolo explained how adults and children are given fake documents, including birth certificates to "prove" they are "related.""They're given fake documents in order to get through Mexico and a lot of times they'll give those fake documents back," he said.The entire purpose is to claim asylum, valid or not, with the understanding that "family units" are apprehended and then released to the interior of the United States. Since 2008, asylum claims have ballooned by 1,700 percent according to DHS data.Under the Obama administration, 80-90 percent of individuals making asylum claims with children were released after being processed and given a court date. Inevitably, they started living in the U.S. illegally for years to come. This is the policy the Trump administration is trying to change."When they're presenting themselves they'd get an asylum interview and they'd get released," Piccolo said. "It was widely known that the human smuggling cell knew that aliens coming in from South America stated that they were told if they were a family unit they would be released at the border."Piccolo suggests a joint effort with USCIS, DHS and FBI is necessary for vetting and that a joint task force must be developed to do interviews and interrogations of adults traveling with children."If you really want to fix this problem you have to really vet these adults," he said.