Never Trumper, and EIC of The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro, appeared on HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher" Friday evening and said Trump is too stupid to have colluded with Russia but if he did collude, he's happy to see the Mueller indictments and ultimately happy to see Trump impeached."Collusion" isn't even a federal crime, so there's that.Mueller's and Rosenstein's philosophy is 'show me the man and I'll find the crime.'Obama's corrupt FBI planted spies in Trump's campaign in order to create a 'Russian collusion' narrative.Mueller's team of corrupt, Trump-hating liberal hacks is a who's who of Obama and Hillary donors.The IG report revealed the same FBI agents who covered for Hillary's crimes migrated over to 'get Trump' on the Russia probe, yet Ben Shapiro had the nerve to say he's happy to see Trump impeached 'if there's evidence of collusion.'To this day the FBI still has not done a forensic inspection of the DNC server so we have no proof the server was even hacked, and if hacked, by whom?Shapiro also said if Trump ends Mueller's witch hunt, impeachment should be on the table."If he throws it in the trash or quashes the Mueller investigation then, yes, impeachment should be on the table," Shapiro said.Never trust a Never Trumper.VIDEO: