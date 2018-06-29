Local media reported General-Secretary of the Union of Tunisian Imams, Fadhel Ashour, saying: "It is better to spend this money to improve the conditions of the Tunisian people."
Tunisian Minister of Religious Affairs, Ahmed Adhoum, had earlier announced that there have been 236,000 Hajj applications this year. He explained that the number of Tunisian pilgrims is 10,892 compared to 10,374 in 2017.Saudi Arabia uses the money of Hajj in the aggression against Islamic countries such as Syria and Yemen, which is contrary to Sharia.
