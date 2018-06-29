© Fırat Yurdakul/Anadolu Agency



The Union of Tunisian Imams called on the Grand Mufti of the Republic to discourage pilgrims from travelling to complete the Hajj this year because of the high costs of the trip and the fact that the money is used by Saudi Arabia to pay for its wars in other Muslim countries.Local media reported General-Secretary of the Union of Tunisian Imams, Fadhel Ashour, saying:Tunisian Minister of Religious Affairs, Ahmed Adhoum, had earlier announced that there have been 236,000 Hajj applications this year. He explained that the number of Tunisian pilgrims is 10,892 compared to 10,374 in 2017.