Oklahoma's medical marijuana rules are some of the most progressive medical cannabis rules adopted to date and will allow an individual to possess up to 8 ounces of cannabis, six mature plants, and six seedlings. The law would also permit cannabis edibles and concentrates. Patients must receive permission from an Oklahoma Medical Board certified physician - there is not currently a list of qualifying conditions that must be satisfied, patients only need a doctor's recommendation.
Oklahoma will offer many types of licenses for different businesses and individuals in the medical cannabis chain of care, including caregivers, sellers, growers, transporters, packagers, lab testers, and researchers.
There was a push against the measure by an organization named "SQ 788 is Not Medical," chaired by Dr. Kevin Taubman, previous president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. The group spent $500,000 on a media campaign against the initiative.
"This is a bad public health policy that does not resemble a legitimate medical treatment program." - Dr. Kevin Taubman, via CNBCOklahoma is one of the most conservative states to approve medical cannabis. Gov. Mary Fallin was against the measure, claiming that it was too loose to be a proper medical cannabis law. She said she would call on legislators to return for a special session to better regulate medical marijuana.
Comment: The country which contrived the demonization of cannabis is now one of those at the forefront of its decriminalization, but there's still a long way to go into reversing the damage done by decades propaganda: