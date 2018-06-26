June snow near Burgeo
© John Jack Lushman
June snow near Burgeo
It's a white day in parts of central Newfoundland with some snow accumulating.

It's mixed with rain but parts of the region are pure white and highway workers are reminding drivers to slow down.

The mixture will continue for the better part of the day with temperatures in the low single digits.





Grand Falls-Windsor
© Judy Cumby
Grand Falls-Windsor