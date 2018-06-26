It's mixed with rain but parts of the region are pure white and highway workers are reminding drivers to slow down.
The mixture will continue for the better part of the day with temperatures in the low single digits.
.@BWalshNL GFW June 26th 2018, whats the latest day on record for snow? #nlwx pic.twitter.com/5QhmbhnWY6— Sam Boone (@samboone_85) June 26, 2018
Snow is falling in some regions of the province this morning. Please drive cautiously and leave a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/aUI2ER9RzP— Transportation & Works NL (@TW_GovNL) June 26, 2018
