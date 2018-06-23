snow
Snow has fallen in the mountainous regions of Ivano-Frankivsk region. The thickness of snow cover is 0-13 mm. Ground frosts are expected tomorrow.

Ukrinform learnt this from Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Hydrometeorology Volodymyr Fryhovych.

"Snow mix with rain has fallen in the Carpathians. Snow cover reaches 13 mm at the mountain peaks. Tomorrow we expect a drop in the temperature in the mountain regions to 1-2 degrees below zero," he said.

Today, rain, hail and wind gust up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

