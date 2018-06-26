20cm of fresh powder falling for the start of summer.

There's been a big late-June snowfall reported on the Kitzsteinhorn glacier in the Alps near Kaprun and Zell am See in Austria's Salzburgerland region.The glacier is one of seven currently open for summer skiing and snowboarding in the Alps, but is the only one reporting a big snowfall.The picture above, published earlier today, was accompanied by a report ofThe Kitzsteinhorn glacier began its 2017-18 ski season around 10 months ago in early autumn last year, and it still plans to stay open another four weeks to July 22nd.Other glaciers currently open including Stelvio in Italy, Hintertux in Austria, Val d'Isere, Tignes and Les 2 Alpes in France and Zermatt in Switzerland have not reported any significant snowfalls,, so conditions appear quite localised around the Kitzsteinhorn.At the time of writing this report, five hours after the picture was posted, it had received more than 1,100 Facebook shares with many people saying they intended to head to the glacier to ski summer powder tomorrow. So it may not last long.