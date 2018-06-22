© NWS Corpus Christi



Social Media

We are actively monitoring the Oso Creek. Never drive around a barricade. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/HG2QTyK8Ee — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) June 20, 2018



Looking like a wet rush hour is in store for the metro area. Area of moderate rain and embedded storms edging into the metro area from the west. 331pm radar pic is shown. #houwx pic.twitter.com/hhBAv2Iy1E — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 20, 2018



'TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN': It's a life-saving motto that authorities can't repeat enough | Unfortunately, the fast and heavy rainfall is causing street flooding near Ella and FM-1960 | List of high water areas: https://t.co/g62mCEELUP pic.twitter.com/Ne6xUmNAWw — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 20, 2018



Torrential rain has caused flooding in southern Texas, prompting evacuations, road closures and water rescues.On 19 June, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as heavy rain and storms continued to impact the Texas coast. Additionally, Governor Abbott has made state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts."Texas is no stranger to this type of severe weather, and our emergency personnel are ready and well prepared to respond," said Governor Abbott. "Our number one priority is the safety and well being of Texans, and I encourage everyone in the affected areas to stay safe and heed all warnings from local officials. I thank those involved in the response efforts, and I want to assure all Texans that we are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide all resources necessary."Texas Division of Emergency Management said that, as of 20 June, "the worst of the rain and flooding has been from Weslaco through La Feria, where modified radar data suggest more than a foot of rain has fallen in just a few hours." Some homes were evacuated in the city of La Feria.Flooding was also reported in Mercedes, McAllen, and the Harlingen area, which had already received more than 6 inches (150 mm) of rain prior to the start of the storm.during the evening of 20 June. In Waller, around 60 km east of Bush Airport, 6.36 inches (161.54 mm) of rain fell in 24 hours to 21 JuneMany areas affected this time around are still recovering from last year's Hurricane Harvey.