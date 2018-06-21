© photofilippo66

If decisions as to "which migrants entering Europe should be given refugee status" were made in Brussels "it would even pose a greater danger than migrant quotas", Antal Rogan, head of the prime minister's cabinet office, told public Kossuth Radio on Sunday morning.Rogan said that. That is why Hungary would not receive migrants and cannot be obliged to do so, Rogan said, and argued thatRogan said that it was not Hungary butthat broke European laws "with support from the Brussels".rather than the interests of member states.Rogan called it "appalling" that "Soros's ships routinely carry migrants from Africa to Europe" and urged that EU members should follow the example of Italy and ban such ships from their harbours.he said.The EU, Rogan said, should reimburse each member state 50 percent of its border protection spending. According to him, Hungary should receive some 150 billion forints (EUR 464m) after 2020 for that purpose.