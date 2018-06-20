© Unknown



An aid group's ship and two Italian military vessels docked Sunday at the Spanish port of Valencia, ending a weeklong ordeal for hundreds of people who were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea only to become pawns in a European political fight.The Italian coast guard vessel Dattilo was the first of the boats into touch land, pulling in just before 7 a.m. The 274 rescued people on board disembarked after medical staff made a preliminary inspection.The rescue ship Aquarius came in four hours later carrying another 106 migrants. Aid workers awaiting their arrival clapped and cheered as the first passengers walked down the gangway. An Italian navy ship, the Orione, came in shortly after 1 p.m with the remaining 250.After days of bickering and food and water running low on the ship, Spain stepped in and granted the rescue boat entry with a plan called "Operation Mediterranean Hope." The 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) journey across the Mediterranean from Sicily to Valencia took nearly a week.After Spain invited the Aquarius to land, Italy sent the Dattilo and Orione to help transport the migrants.David Noguera, the head of Doctors Without Borders in Spain, said he was glad Spain welcomed the ship's passengers, who were picked up off the coast of Libya. He said he is worried that more European nations will close their ports to migrants who are rescued at sea.The migrants were met by emergency workers, health officials, Red Cross volunteers and psychologists at the city's marina. Each was assigned to a translator, and authorities worked to determine their identities before they were sent to welcome centers.The first person through the process was a 29-year-old man from South Sudan.In total so far, there wereaccording to Spanish authorities.Valencia emergency official Jorge Suarez said some of the migrants were in a state of shock. "They are very shaken," Suarez said. "Put yourself in their position: you get off a ship and the first people who greet you are wearing masks."Physical exams did not reveal any serious health problems, but many passengers showed signs of exposure to high temperatures.David Beversluis, the chief Doctors Without Borders physician on the Aquarius, saidSpanish authorities are interviewing the migrants on a case-by-case basis to see who may qualify for asylum., including ones carried out by cargo ships that Italy's Rome-based search-and-rescue coordination center asked to aid migrant boats in distress.They also counted 41 migrants who were taken aboard a U.S. Navy vessel on June 12, survivors of a sunken dinghy. A private aid ship said it couldn't assume the unexpected passengers from Trenton because Italy wasn't assigning it a port within its navigational capacity. The rescued people stayed on the Navy boat for several more days before being transferred to the Italian coast guard vessel on Sunday morning.The destination wasn't immediately announced, but the coast guard said it wouldn't dock until at least Tuesday.Italy's new interior minister, Matteo Salvini, thanked Spain for taking in the migrants who reached Valencia and saidSalvini, who heads the right-wing League party, said that if France, Malta and Portugal also open their ports to migrants rescued from smugglers' unseaworthy boats, "we'll be happier."Under the EU's asylum laws - currently the subject of a major political dispute and under revision - migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first enter Europe. In practice, the policy has placed a heavy burden on Italy and Greece, where hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers have arrived in recent years.But overall, the European Union's 28 members have not agreed on how to handle the influx of refugees and migrants to Europe. The issue has put strong domestic pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, provoked a spat between France and Italy and prompted eastern nations like Hungary and Poland to refuse to take in any migrants.Immigration will be a top issue at the EU leaders' June 28-29 summit. Italy's new government will make any compromises on migration policy even more difficult.The warmer weather has caused a spike in migration from North Africa to Europe.At least 792 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year, according to the United Nations.