It's a sign of the poverty of our discourse on racial progress and inequality that the rarest findings are thought to be normal, and the most common findings are thought to require special explanation.

Black Culture

The Racism Treadmill

Black political debate and action through the early 1960s focused on concrete issues - employment, housing, wages, unionization, discrimination in specific venues and domains - rather than an abstract "racism." It was only in the late 1960s and 1970s, after the legislative victories that defeated southern apartheid and restored black Americans' full citizenship rights, that "racism" was advanced as the default explanation for inequalities that appear as racial disparities.

and it means rejecting calls to burn this or that system to the ground in order to combat forms of racial oppression that grow ever more abstract by the day

Coleman Hughes is an undergraduate philosophy major at Columbia University. His writing has been featured on Heterodox Academy's blog as well as in the Columbia Spectator. You can follow him on Twitter @coldxman

