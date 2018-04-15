© FOX NEWS



The US will not pull its troops out of Syria until its goals are accomplished there, Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said. This comes after Washington carried out airstrikes in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack.While it is America's goals to see the troops come home, "we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things," she told Fox News Sunday.Haley added that the"Be very clear, if we leave, when we leave, it will be because we know that everything is moving forward," Haley added.Asked about US-Russia relations, she said they are "very strained," but theAt the same time, the US envoy to the UN ruled out any bilateral contacts with the Syrian government, saying thatOn Saturday Haley said that theand thatUS officials previously said their goal in Syria is just defeating ISIS. President Donald Trump said earlier that the US would withdraw from Syria "soon" and Washington would "let the other people take care of it now," but no deadline has been announced.Haley's comments come just one day after the US, UK, and France carried out a massive missile strike on Syrian targets. Missiles fired from warships and jets hit a scientific facility in the vicinity of Damascus, which the coalition claimed was involved in the production of chemical and biological weapons, as well as a former missile base west of Homs and Al-Dumayr air base east of the Syrian capital.Syrian air defense units were scrambled to repel the air invasion, intercepting 71 out of 103 of the missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Pentagon said Syria's actions did not have any effect.Washington and its allies said the srikes were carried out in retaliation to last week's alleged chemical attack in Douma, a town near Damascus, but failed to present compelling evidence. Announcing the air invasion, the White House said it has a large body ofas well asimplicating the Syrian government in the chemical incident.Notably, the bombing occurred just hours before the UN's Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) experts were set to carry out an on-site inspection in Douma on Saturday to establish whether chemical weapons had been used there.