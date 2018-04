© Finbarr O'Reilly / Reuters



History will set things straight on Syria for the US, which is already responsible for a chain of "bloody carnage" in other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the US-led attack on the country. statement . His disdain was triggered by the overnight attack on Syria launched by the US and its allies, who cited an alleged chemical incident in the town of Douma as a pretext.The attack came shortly before the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) experts were set to begin their fact-finding mission in Douma. The OPCW mission was disregarded, however, and "in a sign of cynical disdain, a group of Western countries decided to take military action without waiting for the results of the investigation," Putin said.Despite the attack, the chemical watchdog's experts are set to begin their work in Syria, to determine the circumstances of the alleged chemical incident, reported last Saturday. Pro-militant sources, including the controversial White Helmets group, claimed that a chlorine-filled munition was deployed by government troops, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.The area that allegedly came under attack has since been surrendered by the militants.