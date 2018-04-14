The U.S. has a "very high confidence" that the Syrian government was behind a deadly chemical weapons attack in a suburb of Damascus last weekend, the White House said Friday.



"We have a very high confidence that Syria was responsible and, once again, Russia's failure to stop them and their continued disaction on this front has been part of the problem," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also said Friday that the U.S. has proof that the Syrian government was responsible for the attack on Douma that left dozens of civilians dead.



"We can say that the Syrian government was behind the attack," Nauert told reporters at a press briefing.

The U.S. State Department said Friday that it has proof that Syria was behind the suspected gas attack that left more than 40 civilians dead in Douma last week. Heather Nauert, a department spokesperson, said officials are still trying to determine what kind of chemical was used in the attack.



She said there was a "very high-level of confidence" that Syria was behind the attack, but did not elaborate on what type of evidence the department has.



"We believe we know who was responsible for this. We will still wait - the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will still formulate its facts and its findings, but it does not determine the responsibility, they determine the substance," Nauert said Friday.



Nauert also refuted Russia's claim that the alleged gas attack had been staged by the U.K., calling the accusation "one of a long list of instances in which Russia takes information and they try to turn it upside down."



"We've seen a long history of the Russian government sow discord, whether it's in our own election process or other countries," she said. "They try to change the story but the facts are exactly what they are. Russia has changed its story once again because the facts have become too inconvenient for them."





"We have proof that last week, now 10 days ago, that chemical weapons were used, at least with chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of (President) Bashar al-Assad," Macron said, without giving details on the evidence or how it was acquired.



The attack on the town of Douma on April 7 killed dozens of people, including children.



"Our teams have been working on this all week and we will need to take decisions in due course, when we judge it most useful and effective," Macron told broadcaster TF1 when asked whether a red line had been crossed.



U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday morning: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"





Macron said France wanted to remove the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capabilities. When asked whether those would be the targets of strikes he said: "When we decide it, and once we have verified all the information."



The French army is preparing itself for a possible riposte as it waits for the political green light, military sources told Reuters, with several sources underscoring the difficulty of outlining the objectives of such an operation.





The sources said if France were to attack, the strikes would most likely come from warplanes rather than its naval frigate off the Lebanese coast, and that they would likely to take off from France rather than its Middle East bases.



The subject of chemical weapons' use in Syria has been a thorny issue for Macron. He has warned that he would not accept the use of chemical weapons, which he said was a "red line" that would draw French action, even unilateral.



However, after persistent reports of chlorine attacks over the last year, his foreign minister and aides have been more nuanced saying a response would hinge on French intelligence proving both the use of chemicals and fatalities, and a riposte would most likely be in coordination with the United States.



"France will not allow any escalation that could harm the stability of the region as a whole, but we can't let regimes that think they can do everything they want, including the worst things that violate international law, to act," Macron said.

Blood and urine samples from the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria have tested positive for chlorine gas and a nerve agent, according to U.S. officials.



MSNBC reported Thursday that the U.S. obtained samples from the attack site in Douma, a suburb of Damascus, and determined that they contained traces of chlorine gas and an unidentified nerve agent.



While officials did not identify the nerve agent as sarin, the Syrian government is believed to have used the deadly chemical weapon a number of times during the country's seven-year civil war.



...The revelation comes hours after the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons announced that a fact-finding mission was en route to Syria and would begin investigating the suspected chemical attack on Saturday.

