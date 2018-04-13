Mike Pompeo

Probable psychopath Mike Pompeo
Former CIA director and Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo boasted about killing "a couple hundred Russians" in Syria, saying the move was one of the Trump administration's key actions to counter Moscow, triggering a social media storm.

"The list of actions that this administration has taken - I'm happy to walk through each of them," Outgoing CIA Chief Mike Pompeo said on April 12, when asked about actions taken to counter Moscow during the confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "A handful of weeks ago, the Russians met their match and a couple hundred Russians were killed."

He also brought up the recent expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats as a proof of tougher stance against the Kremlin.

Pompeo claimed that more work needs to be done on the sanctions front because Russian President Vladimir Putin "has not yet received the message sufficiently."

"If I am confirmed as secretary of state, I can assure you this administration will continue as it has for the past 15 months to take real actions, to push back, to re-set the deterrence relationship with respect to Russia," Pompeo said at the hearing.

His rhetoric took Twitter aback. Many commentators shamed Pompeo for his "warmongering" statement and bragging about such facts.