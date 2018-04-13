Syrian army arrests British and other Western forces embedded with terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta - Local reports
Sputnik
Thu, 12 Apr 2018 09:30 UTC
They are believed to be a part of international military forces deployed in the region to launch a ground assault in Damascus in cooperation with the US. According to the report, the US and other NATO countries, Jordan and Israel planned to launch attacks from several fronts, but the plot failed as Syrian armed forces made a series of rapid advances in Eastern Ghouta in March. The plot allegedly involved massive airstrikes by US and Israeli planes that were supposed to pave the way for ground forces.
"After the plot was disclosed, the Syrian-Russian military commanders started operations in Eastern Ghouta to repel it," the sources cited by Al-Mayadeen and Fars said.
Since the plot failed due to rapid advances by the Syrian army, the US cancelled all operations planned for these foreign forces and ordered an immediate withdrawal from Eastern Ghouta through the eastern suburbs of Damascus, including Douma.
The US and Turkey sought to rescue foreign "militants and agents operating for Israel, Jordan and NATO," now trapped in Ghouta, and move them to Idlib, the source says.
The Turkish initiative to help with the evacuation of Nusra Front terrorists from Ghouta has reportedly been a coverup for "special foreign forces that were among the ranks of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated" Nusra front terror organization.
"Therefore, the US has ordered Jaysh al-Islam, Faylaq al-Rahman and other terrorist groups to allow the evacuation of civilians from Eastern Ghouta to army-held regions in a bid to provide the ground for these foreign agents to also leave Ghouta in disguise and enable the Turkish intelligence service to send them to specified regions in Al-Tanf and northern Syria which are under the control of US troops," the source said.
Reader Comments
DactivateD 2018-04-12T09:13:24Z
When, not IF, WW3 begins I hope you dont have any children or relitives of age because the draft will be reinstated.
DactivateD The draft never went away. Conscription is still legal and in law in the US, UK and EU.
The draft will not be reinstated. The reason it was officially stopped is because the civilians aren't as gung-ho about war when it's not a choice to enter the service. More trouble than its worth.
The last thing a technical and professional army needs is raw untrained kids. It isn't 1939.
Any third world war will be over before their basic training would be complete.
And the result of that war, everybody lost.
Awordinyourear They do need untrained people, at least in Poland. My brother was recently appointed a "civilian military worker", and received instructions if mobilisation is called (despite never serving in army). This was administrative process, by local civilian administration, not by military. I haven't got such orders, I suppose his specialisation is more needed in case of war.
A friend of mine is in military reserve, and he was called to two exercises in the past two years (each one about 2 weeks long), despite not being called in the last 10 years or so. He doesn't feel trained at all, but he is expected to lead other reserve soldiers in battle. The oldest guy under him during last exercise was over 50 years old.
A friend of mine is in military reserve, and he was called to two exercises in the past two years (each one about 2 weeks long), despite not being called in the last 10 years or so. He doesn't feel trained at all, but he is expected to lead other reserve soldiers in battle. The oldest guy under him during last exercise was over 50 years old.
Awordinyourear The ideal that WW3 will be a widespead nuclear war is Cold War paranoia. Maybe 3 or 4 will go off, but globally, there is to much to lose for the Elite.
Depopulation will be gained from Hot war in the old fashioned, destroy everything, use men and machine way.
Why do they state "British militants" in the title and "British troops" in the text? Which is it? Militants could be anyone demonstrating for the British, but British troops would be military.
Semantics. As long as they aid terrorism, they are terrorists. The US, UK, Israel, France, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.
Comment: Interestingly, the US operations center at the al-Tanf base in southern Syria ordered the end of all operations by the aforementioned allied forces after the terrorists were defeated in Eastern Ghouta, following the collapse of two towns - al-Nashabiyeh and al-Mohammadiyeh - in the first days of the Syrian army's offensives in Eastern Ghouta. This evacuation of thousands of terrorists and embedded Western troops from Ghouta appears to be this previously reported event:
