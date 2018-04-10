It is a form of social exclusion, making others feel invisible and eroding their self-esteem.
'Phubbing', short for phone snubbing, was linked to poorer communication and lower relationship satisfaction, the study found.
Examples of phubbing include:
- Placing the cellphone where it can be seen during a social interaction.
- Keeping the cellphone in the hand.
- Glancing at the cellphone while talking.
- Checking the cellphone during a lull in the conversation.
The higher the level of phubbing, the results showed, the more people felt their fundamental needs were threatened.
For the study, 153 people were shown a series of animations depicting incidents of phubbing.
Phubbing also seems to breed a vicious circle of retribution.
When you are pubbed by someone, you want to phub them back.
And so we all get used to phubbing each other.
As the researchers write:
The study was published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology (Chotpitayasunondh & Douglas, 2018).
the behavior become normative.
Research on the effects of phubbing suggests that it may create negative, resentful reactions such that people perceive their interaction to be of poorer quality, are less satisfied with their interactions, trust their interaction partner less, feel less close to their interaction partner when a phone is present, and experience jealousy."
