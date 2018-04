Placing the cellphone where it can be seen during a social interaction.

Keeping the cellphone in the hand.

Glancing at the cellphone while talking.

Checking the cellphone during a lull in the conversation.

"...phubbing behavior itself predicts the extent to which people are phubbed, so that being a phubber can result in a vicious, self-reinforcing cycle of phubbing that makes

the behavior become normative.



Research on the effects of phubbing suggests that it may create negative, resentful reactions such that people perceive their interaction to be of poorer quality, are less satisfied with their interactions, trust their interaction partner less, feel less close to their interaction partner when a phone is present, and experience jealousy."

Ignoring someone in a social situation to look at a phone threatens people's fundamental need to belong, new research finds.'Phubbing', short for phone snubbing, was linked to poorer communication and lower relationship satisfaction, the study found.Examples of phubbing include:The conclusions come from a series of experiments that tested the effect of different levels of phubbing; from no pubbing, through partial phubbing to extensive phubbing.The higher the level of phubbing, the results showed, the more people felt their fundamental needs were threatened.For the study, 153 people were shown a series of animations depicting incidents of phubbing.Phubbing alsoWhen you are pubbed by someone, you want to phub them back.And so we all get used to phubbing each other.As the researchers write:The study was published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology ( Chotpitayasunondh & Douglas, 2018 ).