Conservatives who were angry with President Donald Trump and Republicans with some of the expenditures approved as part of the recently signed omnibus spending bill may soon be in a slightly better mood.The measure referred to by the Examiner is officially known as the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974. For the most part, the act established the Congressional Budget Office and gave Congress more control over the budget process.Congress has 45 days to approve any or all rescission requests from the president.A congressional Republican aide told the Examiner that conservatives have been lobbying for Trump to use the Impoundment Act.White House legislative director Marc Short also confirmed the president is looking into requesting cuts to the budget."The administration is certainly looking at a rescission package, and the president takes seriously his promise to be fiscally responsible."The Impoundment Control Act was put in place in 1974 in response to President Richard Nixon's practice of withholding funds for programs he opposed. Instead, the act requires any requests to withhold funding to go through Congress.The Impoundment Control Act is considered obscure because it hasn't been used often in recent years. The Examiner report says it was never used by Presidents Barack Obama or George W. Bush, but was used frequently during the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton.After signing the omnibus spending bill that he originally threatened to veto, Trump called on Congress to give him line-item veto authority on spending bills. However, the Supreme Court ruled in 1998 that such authority was unconstitutional.Considering the slim 51-to-49 majority Republicans hold in the Senate, it wouldn't take many left-leaning Republicans to foil the president's plans.But a chance to rescind some of the budget programs gives conservatives reason for hope - and if Republicans throw away that chance, it will make conservatives angry all over again.